A hot start to the workweek, but cooler temperatures will return

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s with a clear sky. Monday will still be very hot for the beginning of October with highs in the 80s and 90s and a sunny sky.

Highs in the 80s are also expected Tuesday, but the forecast will start to change when a cold front is forecasted to travel through the Midwest. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible along the front Tuesday night and into Wednesday and highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s. It looks like a second cold front will traverse the region on Friday bringing fall like temperatures to the region with highs in the 60s expected Friday and Saturday.

