Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
A shot of the smoke from Saturday's fire in Lawton from the KTIV studio on Signal Hill
Multiple fire departments battling large fire near Lawton
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Silua Lualemaga was arrested on two charges of poisoning food, water or medicine after she...
Woman accused of poisoning roommate, 2-year-old child over ‘petty arguments’
Five finalists for 21 annual Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest revealed

Latest News

Federal report urges law enforcement to reduce high-speed chases. Reporter Andy Pierrotti and...
High-Speed Stakes
Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Jamarcus Glover, seen in this booking photo, is facing multiple drug-related charges.
Former boyfriend of Breonna Taylor arrested on drug trafficking charges