A few more days of heat

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another warm day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 80s. Tonight will be quiet with lows dropping into the 60s and a mostly clear sky. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday and very warm highs, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Temperatures will be a tad cooler on Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a cold front. The cold front will also bring isolated showers to the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. A second cold front will travel through the Midwest on Friday, bringing much cooler air to the area. Highs on Friday and through the weekend will be in the 50s and 60s.

