Five finalists for 21 annual Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest revealed

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - One Iowa restaurant will soon be recognized for having this year’s best breaded pork tenderloin in the state.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists for the 21st annual Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest, after receiving a record high 9,000 nominations for a total of 774 restaurants across the state.

The finalists are:

Cliff’s Place - Manning

Spillway Supper Club - Harpers Ferry

Stumpy’s Bark & Grill - Duncombe

ToJo’s Bar & Grill - Jamaica

The Roadhouse - Orange City

The list was narrowed from a list of the top 40 over the summer. The IPPA said, in order to ensure statewide representation, the five finalists includes restaurants with the most nominations in each of the IPPA’s eight districts.

The contest is part of National Pork Month, or “Porktober,” which is a month-long celebration of the pork industry.

The IPPA said the winning restaurant will get a plaque, a banner to display, statewide publicity and $500. The runner-up will also receive a plaque and $250.

For more information on the contest, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.