Relief from unseasonable warmth is a couple of days away

Another couple of very warm days kick off the work and school week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will see little change from over the weekend for the first two days of the work and school week, before a cooling trend kicks in.

Expect highs to reach the upper 80s and low 90s once again today. Sunshine will be pretty common throughout the day, though a few mid- to high-level clouds will pass through at times. Tuesday will follow a similar path as today, with low in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. More clouds begin to build as the day goes on, though, with a cold front on the way.

That front pushes through Tuesday night or Wednesday, with a slim chance for a few showers along it. Rainfall with this will be pretty limited, with moisture lacking generally. Highs will already see a decrease for Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 70s to low 80s more likely.

Another cold front moves through early on Friday, sending temperatures toward a much cooler range in the upper 50s to low 60s. Precipitation with this front is even less likely.

Temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s.
