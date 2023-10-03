Iowa State Patrol investigates shooting on I-80 near Grinnell

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State...
Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed Tuesday morning.(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed Tuesday morning.

DOT cameras showed police vehicles lined up on the westbound side of the interstate, just east of the Grinnell exit.

Authorities say there’s no information yet on any victims or suspects, but did say there is no threat to the public.

KCCI reports the Iowa State Patrol is working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Five finalists for 21st annual Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest revealed
Silua Lualemaga was arrested on two charges of poisoning food, water or medicine after she...
Woman accused of poisoning roommate, 2-year-old child over ‘petty arguments’
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Big Ten Network show following Iowa Hawkeyes on European excursion to debut in October
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Just 43 service members return after discharge from military for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa’s health agency will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children...
Iowa promises services to kids with severe mental and behavioral needs after lawsuit cites failures
FILE - Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika walks on the field during an NCAA college football...
Illegal sports wagering case against Iowa State tight end dismissed because state missed deadline