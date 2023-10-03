NASCAR Cup series coming to Iowa Speedway in 2024

The NASCAR Cup series is coming to Iowa Speedway next year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The NASCAR Cup series is coming to Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2024.

It’ll be the first NASCAR Cup series at Iowa Speedway, in Newton, Iowa.

The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday in Des Moines with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and representatives from Iowa Speedway, the Iowa Corn Growers Association and NASCAR.

“Iowa Corn is no stranger to racing and the Iowa Speedway as we helped introduce farmer produced biofuels to consumers through race sponsorships for a dozen years,” shared Craig Floss, Chief Executive Officer of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board. “By bringing the NASCAR Cup Series to Iowa, farmers are able to showcase the power and performance of Sunoco Green E15 at the fastest short-track on the planet, which is surrounded by corn fields, the very source of that amazing, renewable, homegrown and affordable biofuel.”

NASCAR will also bring its Xfinity series to Iowa Speedway that weekend.

