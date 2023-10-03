National Emergency Alert System test to occur Wednesday, October 4

Phones, TVs and radios will all will sound off for a test of the Emergency Alert System Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. CT.
A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will occur on Wednesday, October 4
A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will occur on Wednesday, October 4(KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Phones, TVs and radios will all will sound off for a test of the Emergency Alert System Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. CT. Federal officials want to make sure the national system would work in case of a large scale emergency. It’ll look like an Amber Alert you’ve gotten on your phone or a test you’ve seen on television airwaves.

Even if you have disabled emergency alerts on your phone, you can’t opt out of this test and your phone will sound if it’s on.

Tracey Bearden with Polk County Emergency Management says this is a test to see if the national system would work in a mass disaster. “Think about 9/11 this would have been an instance where this could have been used,” Bearden said.

Though some may find the test aggravating, Bearden says it’s good practice for people in case of an emergency.

“Please keep your phone on tomorrow. Go through the test, that you may receive one from your local emergency manager at some point, so you know what to do and keep your family safe,” Bearden said.

Bearden says the test is a reminder to sign up for text alerts under the Alert Iowa system. It’s a way for public safety officials to send you a text or phone call to let you know if there’s a public safety threat to your county. You can sign up on your county’s emergency management website.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Five finalists for 21st annual Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest revealed
Silua Lualemaga was arrested on two charges of poisoning food, water or medicine after she...
Woman accused of poisoning roommate, 2-year-old child over ‘petty arguments’
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

The NASCAR Cup series is coming to Iowa Speedway next year.
NASCAR Cup series coming to Iowa Speedway in 2024
Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State...
One dead, one in custody following shooting on I-80 near Grinnell
The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Big Ten Network show following Iowa Hawkeyes on European excursion to debut in October
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Just 43 service members return after discharge from military for refusing COVID-19 vaccine