Summer-like heat fades, first slowly then quickly

Temperatures remain warm today, but we turn somewhat cooler tomorrow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A series of cold fronts this week, changing our air mass from much above normal heat to something more reasonable for early autumn.

Today is the last day of highs in the upper 80s to near 90, with a mix of sun and clouds at times and a noticeable southerly breeze. These changes to our weather are a result of a storm system with an associated cold front that is approaching the region.

That front brings thicker clouds tonight, along with a chance for some showers late tonight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Due to this activity, and the influence of the front, highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday. As the front slows down across the area, additional showers are possible Wednesday night.

A pleasant day is expected on Thursday, before a second cold front moves in on Friday. This will send temperatures below normal for the first time in a while, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s into the weekend. Lows could hit the upper 30s on Sunday morning.

A warm-up takes place into early next week, with 70s returning. Dry weather looks likely after Wednesday night.

Temperatures remain quite warm today.
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s.
Relief from unseasonable warmth is a couple of days away