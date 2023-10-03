Warm again on Wednesday

Warm again on Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 80s. Isolated showers will be possible tonight with lows cooling into the 60s. Wednesday will be warm again with highs rising into the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible again on Wednesday night as a cold front travels through the region.

After Wednesday’s cold front, Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 70s. A second cold front is expected on Friday, which will bring fall like conditions to the area. Highs in the 50s and 60s are expected Friday and through the weekend.

