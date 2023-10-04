Above normal temps hang on for one more day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Summer is holding on for one more day, and that is on Thursday with highs again well above normal. After Thursday, we will see the temperatures drop substantially as the second cold front pushes through Eastern Iowa.

Highs at that time will go from the mid to upper 70s to the Mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances on Friday cannot be ruled out, however as we head into the weekend the temperatures stay well below normal before they finally start to creep back up to where we should be for this time of year.

The bottom line; finally, it looks like Mother Nature received the memo that Fall is officially here.

