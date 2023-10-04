Above normal temps hang on for one more day

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s - low 50s
Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s - low 50s(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Summer is holding on for one more day, and that is on Thursday with highs again well above normal. After Thursday, we will see the temperatures drop substantially as the second cold front pushes through Eastern Iowa.

Highs at that time will go from the mid to upper 70s to the Mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances on Friday cannot be ruled out, however as we head into the weekend the temperatures stay well below normal before they finally start to creep back up to where we should be for this time of year.

The bottom line; finally, it looks like Mother Nature received the memo that Fall is officially here.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State...
One dead, one in custody following shooting on I-80 near Grinnell
Senate File 496 requires school districts to pull books from shelves that contain explicit...
Banned Books Week is Oct. 1-7
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner

Latest News

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler today.
A shower or two early, and again tonight
Temperatures will be a little bit cooler today.
First Alert Forecast
Warm again on Wednesday
Warm again on Wednesday
Warm again on Wednesday
Warm again on Wednesday