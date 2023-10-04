NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows for football, basketball from 60 to 45 days

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
By The Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a smaller window during which football and basketball players can enter their names into the transfer portal and retain immediate eligibility for the following season from 60 to 45 days.

The council was finishing up two days of meetings in Indianapolis, during which it also approved a package of proposals that would regulate name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and another that recommends stricter penalties for individuals who commit rules violations.

The NCAA also announced on Wednesday that it would begin advocating for changes to state gambling laws and regulations to provide more protections for college athletes from harassment or coercive behavior.

The association is calling for mandatory reporting hotlines to report inappropriate behavior to law enforcement, increased penalties for bettors who harass college athletes and mandatory education for operators to help identify harassment.

The NCAA also is advocating for states to prohibit individuals younger than 21 from wagering on sports.

Transfer windows for undergraduate athletes were first implemented last year, and the timing of the transfer period is determined on a sport-by-sport basis. In football, there were two windows: a 45-day window starting in December, after the regular season, and a second in the spring.

The first window will shrink to 30 days.

Football coaches had called for shorter windows, and it became apparent that most players were acting quickly so they could switch schools and join their new teams in time for the winter/spring semester.

The basketball window opens after the season. Coaches in that sport were hoping to shorten the window to 30 days, but athletes advocated for 45 and their position was supported by NCAA President Charlie Baker.

Graduate transfers have more flexibility, with a deadline to enter the portal by May 1 for fall sports and July 1 for spring semester sports.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State...
One dead, one in custody following shooting on I-80 near Grinnell
Senate File 496 requires school districts to pull books from shelves that contain explicit...
Banned Books Week is Oct. 1-7
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner
An 11-year-old boy was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder after police...
11-year-old shoots, injures 2 teens following altercation at Pop Warner football practice

Latest News

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud case
This image shows the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $100
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Capitol rioter who attacked Reuters videographer and police officer gets more than 4 years in prison
President Joe Biden spoke about student loan debt on Wednesday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: Canceled $127 billion in student debt total