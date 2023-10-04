A shower or two early, and again tonight

A shower or two still possible early today, before a few more could develop tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The first of two cold fronts is moving through today, giving us a cooler set of conditions over the next few days.

It also comes with a few showers to start off your Wednesday, though the activity will be fairly quick-moving and light in general. Eventually, we could turn toward partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will still be warm for this time of the year in the upper 70s to low 80s, but that’s already somewhat cooler than recent days.

Thursday looks pleasant but still warm, with a cooler morning in the low 50s followed up by a sunny afternoon in the upper 70s. Later Thursday evening into early Friday morning, a cold front moves through. This second front will be more powerful in terms of temperature change, dragging in much cooler air from Canada. Highs on Friday likely only reach the upper 50s with blustery conditions throughout the day.

A modest warm-up takes place into next week, with 60s for highs over the weekend turning toward the low to mid 70s by the middle of next week. Conditions overall remain dry during this time.

