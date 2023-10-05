Autumn chill on the way behind second cold front

Another cold front moves through today, driving temperatures downward into the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures are still on track to drop into the weekend, thanks to another cold front on the way.

That front pushes through the area early this afternoon, leading to somewhat higher winds behind it. Before it arrives, plenty of sunshine should allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s. A few scattered clouds are possible along and behind the front by late morning into the afternoon.

Lighter winds tonight allow lows to dip into the mid 40s, but winds pick up quite a bit on Friday. With highs only in the mid 50s and some areas of clouds with scattered showers at times, it’ll be a chilly and blustery day.

Lows this weekend may make it into the upper 30s on both days, but high should be able to reach the 60s. Things will be closer to 60 on Saturday, and closer to 70 by Sunday. Drier air both cools off efficiently, and warms efficiently. This weekend will be a good demonstration of that!

Highs fluctuate a bit next week, going from the 60s to 70s at differing times. A storm system approaches by the second half of the week, potentially bringing some showers by the end of it.

