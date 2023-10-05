Centerville men arrested on gun, drug, and theft charges

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials with the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrants in the 24000 block of Highway 5 and the 300 block of N. 15th Street.

During the execution of the search warrants, officials seized methamphetamine, marijuana wax, psilocybin mushrooms, offensive weapons, stolen vehicles, stolen ATVs, and a stolen construction trailer.

29-year-old Dakota Mackin and 41-year-old Dustin Dickerson were arrested.

Mackin was charged with:

1 count of Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance - Intent to Deliver more than 5 grams

2 counts of Theft - First Degree

5 counts of Theft - Second Degree

2 counts of Possession of a short-barreled rifle and shotgun

1 count of Possession of Schedule One Controlled Substance - Intent to Deliver

Dickerson was charged with:

1 count of Possession of Schedule One Controlled Substance - Intent to Deliver

1 count of Possession of Schedule One Controlled Substance

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.