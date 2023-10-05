Entries open for Ottumwa’s ‘Spooky Nights and Lights’ contest

Entries open for Ottumwa's 'Spooky Nights and Lights' contest
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - One councilwoman’s idea to help boost community spirit in Ottumwa has turned into the city’s inaugural Spooky Nights and Lights Contest.

The Halloween-themed contest is sponsored by the city council & is open to all community members. Judging begins October 25th.

Judges will be looking for creativity, spookiness & overall Halloween spirit. The winner will be announced on November 7th at the first council meeting of the month.

“We were at League of Cities this year just having dinner with our group and we were just talking about how can we continue to, you know, bring more positive energy to our Community, get our community involved, and this idea just kind of, we started talking about it and just kind of took flight,” said Ottumwa City Council Member Cara Galloway.

The winner will receive a certificate and his/her name on the Spooky Nights and Lights plaque, which will be located in Ottumwa City Hall.

Email Galloway at Gallowayc@ottumwa.us to enter the contest. You may also contact Councilwoman Galloway by phone at (641) 277-9064.

