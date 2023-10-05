Former Hawkeye wide receiver Robert Smith to be honorary captain at Saturday’s game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeyes wide receiver Robert Smith will serve as an honorary captain this weekend when Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick.

Smith played for the Hawkeyes from 1983 to 1986 under then head coach Hayden Fry, and catching passes from quarterback Chuck Long.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department said Smith could be on-hand to see senior receiver Nico Ragaini surpass Smith’s career receiving yards of 1,438. That mark puts Smith at 26th in program history for receiving yards. Ragaini enters Saturday’s Homecoming game just 15 yards from surpassing that mark, with 1,424 yards.

The university said Smith is currently in his 21st season as an NCAA Big Ten football official. He is also Chair of the National Association of Sports Officials Board of Directors.

Smith will join the Iowa Hawkeye captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss on Saturday.

The game will be streamed on Peacock. It kicks off at 2:33 p.m.

