Iowa Congressional delegation weighs in on McCarthy ouster

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa’s congressional delegation spent Wednesday largely critical of a small group of their Republican colleagues for bringing Congress to a halt. That’s because those 8 Republicans pushed out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a historic vote. Without a Speaker, the U.S. House can’t do any work until they pick a new one.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who called out the hard-line Republicans led by Florida’s Matt Gaetz, said it’s frustrating.

“I want to be here working, working on funding the government, working on securing our border, working on unleashing American energy. I hear from people all the time about how expensive it is to fill up their gas tanks and there’s more we can be doing there, and so I think it’s really unacceptable that our work has stopped,” Hinson said.

Fellow Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks echoed that frustration. Speaking to CNN, she said she hopes a new Speaker can unite House Republicans.

Miller-Meeks laid out what she’s looking for in a candidate.

“You know how we go forward on bills for me from the state of Iowa? What’s their opinion on biofuels and on environment and energy? Where do they want to go with health care? Where are they on reducing prescription drug prices?,” Miller-Meeks said.

Representatives Randy Feenstra and Zach Nunn did not make any social media posts nor release any statements on McCarthy’s ouster, however, both voted against the motion to remove him.

Senator Chuck Grassley says politicians should be working on problems people are already facing, not creating new ones.

“All Iowans who work hard know that this is no way for government to operate,” Grassley said.

The next Speaker of the House will not be elected until Wednesday, October 11 at the earliest.

The government has enough money to make it to November 17th. If a new spending bill isn’t passed by then, it will shut down.

