The temperature drop begins on Friday

Much cooler temps in store for Friday
By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Well, I hope you enjoyed today as temperatures will drop substantially starting tomorrow. Highs at that time will go from the mid to upper 70s to the Mid to upper 50s. Rain chances, albeit small, will be ruled out. As we head into the weekend the temperatures stay well below normal before they finally start to creep back up to where we should be for this time of year.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tom. Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: PM Showers

Thursday: Showers

Friday: AM Showers

