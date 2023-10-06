Ottumwa men arrested for manufacturing marijuana

63-year-old Mark Burtlow and 59-year-old Kevin Hewitt
63-year-old Mark Burtlow and 59-year-old Kevin Hewitt
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force began conducting surveillance after a farmer reported finding a small patch of marijuana plants on his property.

On October 5th at 4:40 pm, officials found two men harvesting the plants. Both attempted to run from law enforcement but were caught and arrested.

63-year-old Mark Burtlow and 59-year-old Kevin Hewitt were charged with Manufacturing Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamps.

