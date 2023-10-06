Sweater Weather is in store this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well as advertised, the highs today were substantially below normal for this time of year. We only made it into the mid-50s. Our average high for this time of year is 69° so talk about a big change from yesterday when we were in the mid-70s and definitely a big change from this time last week where we were in the 90s.

As we head into the weekend, we will go back into the low-60s for Saturday and then low-70s for Sunday with partly cloudy skies. As we head into the workweek, we drop the temperatures yet again on Monday as a front pushes through the area. Upper-50s - low-60s will be our high to start the workweek.

By midweek, we increase rain and even thunderstorm chances for Wednesday. Highs will go back into the upper-60s to low-70s. Then another front will push through dropping the temperatures yet again.

The rain chances will remain for Thursday and Friday, but we will go back into the mid-60s for Thursday and mid-50s again for Friday. The good news is rain chances return and it’s officially Chili weather! Enjoy your weekend.

Tonight: Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low around 40. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High near 60. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. High 69. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High around 60. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High: 66.

Wednesday: Scattered Thunderstorms. High: 69.

Thursday: Showers. High: 65.

Friday: Showers/Wind. High: 55.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. High: 57.

