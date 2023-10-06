A taste of the season with chillier, windier day expected

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Highs will stay below normal today, in stark contrast to recent days.

After a start in the 40s, more clouds and strong northwest winds will work together to reinforce the cool air mass across the area. This should limit our highs to the mid to upper 50s. A few showers could move through the area, too, especially this morning. Rainfall amounts from any showers will be quite light.

Skies clear out a bit tonight and winds become lighter, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 40s, with some upper 30s even possible in a few locations. Despite the chilly start, we should warm up just a little bit more by afternoon, with another jump in highs by Sunday. Overall, a pretty pleasant fall-like weekend is ahead.

We’ll turn a little cooler early next week, before a modest warm-up as a storm system approaches the area by the middle of it. That’s when a pretty good chance at showers and storms arrives, with the potential to produce decent rainfall amounts. Details on this could yet change between now and then, so stick with us in the coming days as we refine this forecast.

