A taste of the season with chillier, windier day expected

Windier and cooler for Friday, with some ups and downs in temperatures on the way.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Highs will stay below normal today, in stark contrast to recent days.

After a start in the 40s, more clouds and strong northwest winds will work together to reinforce the cool air mass across the area. This should limit our highs to the mid to upper 50s. A few showers could move through the area, too, especially this morning. Rainfall amounts from any showers will be quite light.

Skies clear out a bit tonight and winds become lighter, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 40s, with some upper 30s even possible in a few locations. Despite the chilly start, we should warm up just a little bit more by afternoon, with another jump in highs by Sunday. Overall, a pretty pleasant fall-like weekend is ahead.

We’ll turn a little cooler early next week, before a modest warm-up as a storm system approaches the area by the middle of it. That’s when a pretty good chance at showers and storms arrives, with the potential to produce decent rainfall amounts. Details on this could yet change between now and then, so stick with us in the coming days as we refine this forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they seized and destroyed a small box of...
Customs seizes giraffe feces from Iowa woman at Minnesota airport
Judges will be looking for creativity, spookiness & overall Halloween spirit. The winner will...
Entries open for Ottumwa’s ‘Spooky Nights and Lights’ contest
29-year-old Dakota Mackin and 41-year-old Dustin Dickerson
Centerville men arrested on gun, drug, and theft charges
An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Latest News

A few showers early, and windy conditions all day.
First Alert Forecast
Much cooler temps in store for Friday
Your First Alert Forecast
Much Cooler For Your Friday
The temperature drop begins on Friday
A pleasant day across the region for Thursday.
Autumn chill on the way behind second cold front