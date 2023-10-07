70s return in Southeastern Iowa

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast featuring highs on Sunday being a smidge warmer as compared to Saturday.
By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another chilly day across Southeastern Iowa with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s for the most part. A few cities did go back into the low 60s.

As we go into Sunday, we will increase the temperature just a little bit with highs going into the 60s & 70s.

As we enter the workweek, upper 50 to low 60s with mostly sunny skies will be the rule for Monday and then once again the mid 60s make a return for Tuesday.

Rain chances make another appearance for Wednesday through Friday.

Highs will go back into the upper 50s for Friday and then the rain exits out of Southeastern Iowa, but in terms of temperature, we stay in the 50s for next weekend.

Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 66. Welcome to Fall in Southeastern Iowa!

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 38

Tomorrow: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 68

Tom. Night: Mostly clear skies. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 38

Monday: Sunshine. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 36

Wednesday: Rain/Thunder

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

Thursday: Scattered Thunderstorms

HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

Friday: Showers/Wind

HIGH: 54 LOW: 49

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food and Taps in the Jimmy Jones shelter at Greater Ottumwa Park.
Ottumwa’s 49th Annual Oktoberfest
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they seized and destroyed a small box of...
Customs seizes giraffe feces from Iowa woman at Minnesota airport
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Latest News

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast featuring...
Your First Alert Forecast
A perfect fall weekend
A perfect fall weekend
A perfect fall weekend
A perfect fall weekend
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast