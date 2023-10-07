70s return in Southeastern Iowa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another chilly day across Southeastern Iowa with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s for the most part. A few cities did go back into the low 60s.

As we go into Sunday, we will increase the temperature just a little bit with highs going into the 60s & 70s.

As we enter the workweek, upper 50 to low 60s with mostly sunny skies will be the rule for Monday and then once again the mid 60s make a return for Tuesday.

Rain chances make another appearance for Wednesday through Friday.

Highs will go back into the upper 50s for Friday and then the rain exits out of Southeastern Iowa, but in terms of temperature, we stay in the 50s for next weekend.

Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 66. Welcome to Fall in Southeastern Iowa!

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 38

Tomorrow: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 68

Tom. Night: Mostly clear skies. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 38

Monday: Sunshine. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 36

Wednesday: Rain/Thunder

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

Thursday: Scattered Thunderstorms

HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

Friday: Showers/Wind

HIGH: 54 LOW: 49

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

