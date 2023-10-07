Food and Taps in the Jimmy Jones shelter at Greater Ottumwa Park. (KYOU)

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Oktoberfest Committee has put together another enjoyable week for the people of Southeastern Iowa. Ottumwa’s 49th annual Oktoberfest Festival began on October 4th and is set to continue this weekend.

People gather by the thousands to build community, listen to music, eat some good food, indulge in a few libations, and raise money for the community.

One of the beneficiaries of a donation was the Ottumwa High School Women’s Wrestling team. They received $2500 from the Committee to buy them new gear to wear and to train with. The team turned out their first State Champion, Jasmine Luedtke, and she will also be the Grand Master of this year’s parade.

Leading up to the parade, the week started with the Rotary Club’s chicken barbeque at the Bridge View Center. Then the brats and beers take over for the remainder of the week. Those concessions combine with a Bike Show before a musical performance by the Chris Childress Band, on Thursday.

Many bands get to grace the stage this week. But the most competitive of the bands is a Drum Line competition that will be held on Saturday. This is where several groups go head-to-head to see who can please the crowd the best.

Saturday will also feature a DJ an awards presentation, as well as a vintage car show that will be happening around the Jimmy Jones Shelter.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to other community efforts.

