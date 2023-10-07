Ottumwa’s 49th Annual Oktoberfest

Ottumwa’s Largest Event
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Food and Taps in the Jimmy Jones shelter at Greater Ottumwa Park.
Food and Taps in the Jimmy Jones shelter at Greater Ottumwa Park.(KYOU)

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Oktoberfest Committee has put together another enjoyable week for the people of Southeastern Iowa. Ottumwa’s 49th annual Oktoberfest Festival began on October 4th and is set to continue this weekend.

People gather by the thousands to build community, listen to music, eat some good food, indulge in a few libations, and raise money for the community.

One of the beneficiaries of a donation was the Ottumwa High School Women’s Wrestling team. They received $2500 from the Committee to buy them new gear to wear and to train with. The team turned out their first State Champion, Jasmine Luedtke, and she will also be the Grand Master of this year’s parade.

Leading up to the parade, the week started with the Rotary Club’s chicken barbeque at the Bridge View Center. Then the brats and beers take over for the remainder of the week. Those concessions combine with a Bike Show before a musical performance by the Chris Childress Band, on Thursday.

Many bands get to grace the stage this week. But the most competitive of the bands is a Drum Line competition that will be held on Saturday. This is where several groups go head-to-head to see who can please the crowd the best.

Saturday will also feature a DJ an awards presentation, as well as a vintage car show that will be happening around the Jimmy Jones Shelter.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to other community efforts.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they seized and destroyed a small box of...
Customs seizes giraffe feces from Iowa woman at Minnesota airport
Judges will be looking for creativity, spookiness & overall Halloween spirit. The winner will...
Entries open for Ottumwa’s ‘Spooky Nights and Lights’ contest
29-year-old Dakota Mackin and 41-year-old Dustin Dickerson
Centerville men arrested on gun, drug, and theft charges
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash
An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus

Latest News

Soup Dinner
Kirkville Community Church Ham & Beans Soup with Cornbread & desserts.
Mini-Market coming to Bloomfield on Sept. 30
Iowa State University
Do I need a License for that?
Virtual Coffee Break