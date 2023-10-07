A perfect fall weekend

A perfect fall weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet and chilly morning across Southern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have lots of sunshine in the morning, but a partly cloudy sky is expected this afternoon. Temperatures today will only rise into the 60s. Tonight, will be seasonally cold with lows in the 30s and 40s.  Sunday looks very similar with temperatures rising into the 60s and 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A very fall like start to the upcoming workweek is expected with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s. However, a warm front is forecasted to move into the area Wednesday through Friday bringing showers to the region.

