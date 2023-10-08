2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired

FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland on Saturday night, according to the university.

“Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies,” the university said on X.

Authorities are expected to give an update on Sunday.

Bowie State University is a historically Black university. The incident at Bowie State comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University, another HBCU located just a 45-minute drive away from Bowie State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food and Taps in the Jimmy Jones shelter at Greater Ottumwa Park.
Ottumwa’s 49th Annual Oktoberfest
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
A bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism on a bus.
Bus monitor accused of repeatedly assaulting boy with autism
63-year-old Mark Burtlow and 59-year-old Kevin Hewitt
Ottumwa men arrested for manufacturing marijuana

Latest News

After years in opposition, Britain's Labour Party senses it's on the verge of regaining power
After years in opposition, Britain’s Labour Party senses it’s on the verge of regaining power
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
American mountaineer, local guide dead after avalanches hit Tibetan mountain. Two others are...
American mountaineer, local guide dead after avalanches hit Tibetan mountain. Two others are missing
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600