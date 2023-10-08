A seasonal end to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Grabbing a sweater before heading to church this morning will be a good idea. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky throughout Sunday with highs rising into the 60s. Tonight will be cold with lows cooling into the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll have a pleasant start to the workweek with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

However, the forecast changes on Wednesday as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. First, on Wednesday a warm front will move into the region from the south, bringing rainfall. Then, as the low pressure system approaches from the west, rainfall is expected to become more widespread across the area. Showers will continue on Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.