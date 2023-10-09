A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect

A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a sunny sky. Tonight, will be cold with lows in the mid 30s and a clear sky. Due to the cold temperatures, a frost advisory is in effect for Southern Iowa. Therefore, you’ll need to cover up or bring sensitive plants inside. Bundling up will be a good idea on Tuesday morning as you leave for work and school. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with highs reaching the 60s with sunshine.

However, the pattern changes on Wednesday as a warm front brings showers and rumbles of thunder into our area. As the low pressure system moves east,  showers and a few storms will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rain will continue through Friday with lingering showers on Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

