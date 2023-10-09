Iowa mother writes children book about her cancer fight

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa mother has authored a new children’s book about her fight with cancer.

Lisa Lund of Ankeny was diagnosed with stage-four lymphoma just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

She’s been in remission since November of that year.

Almost three years later, Lund has released her own book titled “My Mommy’s Greatest Adventure.”

The book is Lund’s own way of explaining her battle with cancer to her two daughters.

“To explain to a three and one year old about a cancer diagnosis is just, it’s impossible, and it’s something that I did not want to scare them about, and I wanted to try to be open with them about, but also teach it on their level,” Lund said.

The book includes child-friendly explanations of why Lund was away for treatments.

She says both her diagnosis, and her book have provided her with a mental shift, helping her appreciate each and every moment.

“You just don’t take anything for granted anymore,” she said. “So you’re definitely more in the moment. You’re wanting to experience as much as possible, because you just don’t know if tomorrow is handed to you.”

The book, “My Mommy’s Greatest Adventure” is available on Amazon.

