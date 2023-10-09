Marshalltown man wins Adventureland’s first earthworm eating contest

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Adventureland in Altoona crowned its first-ever champion of its Phantom Earthworm Challenge.

Five people competed to see how fast they could eat six earthworms over the weekend.

Andrew Fuller hosted the event on Saturday.

The baker is the winner of season one of Netflix’s “Is It Cake?” show.

Stephen Hiracheta, of Marshalltown, came out on top, eating all six worms first.

He won a prize package worth more than $1,000 along with a custom worm cake Fuller made.

This event is part of Adventureland’s Phantom Fall Fest.

The festival is every weekend in October.

