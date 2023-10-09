Pleasant day to start the work week, frost risk for some tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet conditions stick around for the early portion of the week, with a chilly night possible tonight.

Temperatures start off cool this morning, but warm up steadily under nearly full sunshine throughout the entire day. Highs reach the low to mid 60s, which is a few degrees cooler than Sunday’s temperatures. A bit of a northwesterly breeze will be present this afternoon, too, with speeds between 10 to 20 mph.

Lows on Tuesday could be as cold as the mid 30s in spots, which would place those areas in danger for frost development. This may include the northern tier or two of counties in our area. Keep it with us for updates later today on how that potential is coming along.

A storm system develops to our west by the middle of the week, draping a warm front on top of or just north of our area. This front will serve as the focus for areas of showers and storms for a few days, along with the low pressure system that moves slowly through. Rainfall totals could be substantial with this system, potentially exceeding an inch in most areas by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.