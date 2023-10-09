Report: Hispanic Americans at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s

FILE - Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's, according to new...
FILE - Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's, according to new research.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Not all Americans have an equal risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

According to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association, Hispanic Americans are at a greater risk of developing the cognitive disease than white Americans.

In fact, the new research shows Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Experts say it is important to know the early signs of Alzheimer’s, a progressive and irreversible disease that causes loss of memory and thinking skills.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, people may have some memory lapses but are still able to function normally.

In the middle stage of the disease, people may experience confusion, moodiness and have difficulty making decisions.

People in the late stage often require around-the-clock care.

Important things you can do to try to prevent the disease include exercising, managing blood sugar and keeping cholesterol under control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
A seasonal end to the weekend
A seasonal end to the weekend
Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
Food and Taps in the Jimmy Jones shelter at Greater Ottumwa Park.
Ottumwa’s 49th Annual Oktoberfest
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school

Latest News

FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel vows complete siege on Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
In less than two years, she has donated approximately $15,000 worth of produce to organizations...
High school student donates 7,000 lbs. of produce from own garden
Claudia Goldin speaks to a reporter on the phone in her home in Cambridge, Mass. after learning...
Nobel economics prize goes to Harvard’s Claudia Goldin for research on the workplace gender gap