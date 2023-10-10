Another sunny day today, with rain chances yet to come

A pleasant and seasonally warm day today, before multiple rain chances ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Really pleasant conditions are expected across the area for Tuesday, with some less pleasant days set to follow.

After a chilly start with widespread frost, clear skies will allow the sun to do its best to warm us back up. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s with a light northwesterly breeze at times, especially this afternoon.

Clouds increase as the night goes on tonight, but temperatures will still be able to fall into the 30s before slowing that fall due to the cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are more likely to develop closer to daybreak and beyond, along a warm front that will move through the area extremely slowly. Thus, the chance that showers and storms redevelop over the area is there into Wednesday night.

The warm front lifts a little farther north on Thursday, potentially providing a bit of a break from the rain chance and allowing temperatures to push into the 70s. Chances return Thursday night into Friday as the low pressure center passes near or just north of the area. A few showers could linger into Friday night or Saturday as cooler air works in.

Rainfall totals could exceed half an inch in many areas from this system, with locally higher totals possible.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

