Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say

The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified. (SOURCE: KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Nebraska officials said a man was killed in a crash involving a combine harvester and a train on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, 65-year-old Benjamin Scholting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 110th and Apple Roads at noon in Firth.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the eastbound combine passed in front of the southbound train when the collision took place.

A tow truck arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to begin working to remove the combine from the train tracks.

Officials said multiple roads near the crash site were closed during the cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school

Latest News

Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
More presumed human remains recovered from submersible that imploded, killing 5, Coast Guard says
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas