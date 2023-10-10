Iowa high schooler leads football team and marching band

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - When it’s game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the marching band.

Jury Ellis is a senior at Pleasantville High School in central Iowa.

He’s a senior captain on the football team and the drum major for the band.

When he’s not conducting the band at half-time, he plays the saxophone.

Ellis says the hard work is worth it, and he hopes to serve as an example to students that you can do both activities.

“The band puts in a lot of really hard work that people don’t see,” Ellis said. “All they see is the stuff we show them out here. So just seeing it all come together after all of the hours of hard work, you know, it’s just awesome to show the community a bit of unity between the band and the football team. We support each other.”

The team’s next football game is Friday night.

