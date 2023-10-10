Showers move into the region

Showers move into the region
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another lovely day in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s. However, scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will begin tonight as a warm front moves in from the south. Scattered showers will continue through Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

Scattered showers are also expected Thursday. Rain will become widespread on Friday as the low-pressure system travels through Iowa. Lingering showers are possible on Saturday. Through Saturday, about an inch of rainfall is expected across the region with isolated higher amounts possible. We’ll have highs in the 60s and 70s through Friday before temperatures will cool into the 50s for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Iowa man facing over 20 charges after high-speed pursuit reaching 100 mph

Latest News

Showers move into the region
Showers move into the region
An excellent day across the area for Tuesday.
Another sunny day today, with rain chances yet to come
An excellent day across the area for Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect