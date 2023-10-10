Showers move into the region

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another lovely day in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s. However, scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will begin tonight as a warm front moves in from the south. Scattered showers will continue through Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

Scattered showers are also expected Thursday. Rain will become widespread on Friday as the low-pressure system travels through Iowa. Lingering showers are possible on Saturday. Through Saturday, about an inch of rainfall is expected across the region with isolated higher amounts possible. We’ll have highs in the 60s and 70s through Friday before temperatures will cool into the 50s for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

