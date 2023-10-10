Testimony continues in trial for second teen charged in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit.

Bravon Tukes is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation.

He’s accused of driving the getaway car and plotting the shooting last January, at Starts Right Here with Preston Walls.

Walls shot and killed 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron. He also shot and hurt the program’s founder, Will Keeps.

Walls was convicted of second degree murder last month.

The lead detective in the case took the stand Monday. Detective Jeffrey George read social media messages and text messages between Walls and Tukes where they talked about killing other gang members.

He says Carr and Dameron were in a rival gang. He also showed the jury one message sent through Walls’ Instagram to Tukes the day of the shooting.

Walls warned Tukes if the shooting happens, to be ready for him to call.

Detective George will return to the stand this morning to finish his testimony and any cross-examination from the defense.

