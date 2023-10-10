Testimony continues in trial for second teen charged in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting

Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines...
Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit.

Bravon Tukes is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation.

He’s accused of driving the getaway car and plotting the shooting last January, at Starts Right Here with Preston Walls.

Walls shot and killed 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron. He also shot and hurt the program’s founder, Will Keeps.

Walls was convicted of second degree murder last month.

The lead detective in the case took the stand Monday. Detective Jeffrey George read social media messages and text messages between Walls and Tukes where they talked about killing other gang members.

He says Carr and Dameron were in a rival gang. He also showed the jury one message sent through Walls’ Instagram to Tukes the day of the shooting.

Walls warned Tukes if the shooting happens, to be ready for him to call.

Detective George will return to the stand this morning to finish his testimony and any cross-examination from the defense.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

When it's game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the...
Iowa high schooler leads football team and marching band
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday,...
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor lives lost in Israel
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Congressional Complications: With no House Speaker and Senate blockade, aid to Israel stalls
This weekend marked 100 years since the death of Jack Trice, the first black, student athlete...
Jack Trice awarded posthumous degree