West Des Moines sisters to get national Medal for Heroism for freezing water rescue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two Iowa sisters are receiving a national medal for saving two young boys from an icy pond on Feb. 25.

Fifteen-year-old Jasmine and 17-year-old Jacora Morris noticed the two boys struggling in freezing water in West Des Moines.

Wearing only shorts and tank-tops, they jumped into the pond and pulled the boys to safety before medics arrived.

Eight months later, the girls are receiving the Carnegie Hero Award.

This is considered the *highest civilian honor for people who risk their lives to save others.

The Morris sisters will get the actual medal in person later - and 7-thousand dollars each to go toward school tuition.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.