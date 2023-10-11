Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours

This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Domino’s is offering free “emergency pizzas” to customers when they need it most.

With the new Domino’s Emergency Pizza program, members of Domino’s Rewards can get a free medium two-topping pizza to use in a pinch.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to...
Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.(Hand-out | Domino's Pizza, Inc./PR Newswire)

Rewards members can earn the emergency pizza by placing an online order of $7.99 or more now through Feb. 11, 2024. The free emergency pizza will be automatically added to the account to be redeemed later.

Domino’s said customers can then visit the “My Deals & Rewards” page in their account to redeem the emergency pizza within 30 days.

The free pizza cannot be redeemed on Oct. 31 or Dec. 31.

To sign up for Domino’s rewards, click here.

