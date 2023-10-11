First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa

Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ was installed at Fort Dodge Fire Rescue earlier this week.

The boxes are designed to prevent the illegal abandonment of newborns by offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis and to protect the mother’s identity if they wish to surrender their baby.

According to the fire department, the box is expected to be made available to mothers in the coming days.

Women in crisis can call the national 24-hour hotline and can receive counseling and assistance free of charge at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
Showers move into the region
Showers move into the region
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Iowa man facing over 20 charges after high-speed pursuit reaching 100 mph

Latest News

Brett Little
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties
Three 11-year-olds facing charges after lockdown at Storm Lake Elementary School
Gov. Reynolds extends Harvest proclamation