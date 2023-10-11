Gov. Reynolds extends Harvest proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday extended the Harvest proclamation she signed last month.

The Harvest proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit.

The proclamation was originally set to run through October 11, but is now extended through November 11.

The proclamation applies to transported loads on all highways within Iowa, excluding the interstate system, that do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds of gross weight, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.