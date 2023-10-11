Missouri man breaks Guinness World Record in pumpkin boat

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (CNN) - A Missouri man squashed a world record on Monday when he paddled 38.5 miles down the Missouri River in a giant home-grown pumpkin.

Steve Kueny is part of a group called paddle K.C.

The group says Kueny’s trip down the river set the new world record for “longest ride by pumpkin boat.”

They’re just waiting for the paperwork to make it official.

The pumpkin that served as Kueny’s boat weighed nearly 1,300 pounds.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

