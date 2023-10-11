Much needed rain remains in the forecast this evening

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We started the day with a mixture of sun and clouds, but that quickly gave way to rain and thunderstorms across Southeastern Iowa.

The rain and thunderstorm chances will continue as we head into your evening hours and into the day on Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, rain chances will continue, which will last into your Friday and in some places, even Saturday.

By Saturday night, the rain chances will clear out and we will be left with Mostly Cloudy skies for your Sunday with highs only in the mid-50s.

We will stay Partly Cloudy for next week with highs staying in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow: Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Saturday: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy

HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 65 LOW: 36

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.