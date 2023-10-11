Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

Turmoil in the House of Representatives could derail efforts to send aid to Israel. (CNN, POOL, AP, GETTY IMAGES, JACOB BEN SENIOR)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.

That’s an increase from the 14 who’d been confirmed dead one day earlier.

‘We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism,” President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. “The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond.’

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
Showers move into the region
Showers move into the region
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Iowa man facing over 20 charges after high-speed pursuit reaching 100 mph

Latest News

This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours
Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the...
Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Illinois with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices