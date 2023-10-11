Ottumwa City Council primary results

(Lauren McCally)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Voters in the City of Ottumwa headed to the polls Tuesday for a primary election for the city council race.

Here are the results:

Bill Hoffman Jr. - 324 votes

Keith D. Caviness - 316 votes

Cyan Bossou - 293 votes

Joe Damerval - 229 votes

Marcia McDaniel - 94 votes

The four candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot. They are vying for two open council seats after Russ Hull and Marc Roe decided not to run for re-election.

