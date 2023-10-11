Ottumwa City Council primary results
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Voters in the City of Ottumwa headed to the polls Tuesday for a primary election for the city council race.
Here are the results:
Bill Hoffman Jr. - 324 votes
Keith D. Caviness - 316 votes
Cyan Bossou - 293 votes
Joe Damerval - 229 votes
Marcia McDaniel - 94 votes
The four candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot. They are vying for two open council seats after Russ Hull and Marc Roe decided not to run for re-election.
