Rounds of showers and storms at times through the end of the work week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Much-needed rainfall will be possible as we go through the next couple of days, but there will be dry time within that period as well.

Wednesday starts off with scattered showers and storms in the area, perhaps as late as around lunchtime before things start to move to the north. This likely leaves us with a fair amount of cloudiness, but some potential to see a few peaks of sunshine. Highs reach the mid 60s.

Some shower and storm development is possible tonight into the first half of Thursday as the warm front with this storm system hangs out near the area. Later in the day, drier weather is likely with even some sunshine making an appearance. As the front will likely pass to our north slowly during the day, temperatures could reach the low to mid 70s.

Additional showers and storms develop to our west Thursday night and move in overnight, with more rounds possible on Friday as the storm system moves through Iowa. Temperatures will still be in the upper 60s or low 70s, until the low pressure center exits the area and temperatures begin to cool.

Rainfall totals after all of these rounds of activity could range between half an inch to an inch and a half, with locally higher amounts not totally ruled out.

Expect a chillier weekend, where highs only reach the 50s with blustery conditions at times. A modest warm-up is possible toward the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.