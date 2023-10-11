Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect
Showers move into the region
Showers move into the region
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Iowa man facing over 20 charges after high-speed pursuit reaching 100 mph

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as US death toll ticks up
FILE - Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, N.C., rally for...
Transgender residents in North Carolina, Montana file lawsuits challenging new state restrictions
Mona Cho, of Redondo Beach, Calif., speaks during a "Girls Leading Change" event to honor...
Jill Biden recognizes 15 young women from 13 states for advocacy to improve their communities
Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday, Oct. 9,...
Trump’s financial statements were key to getting loans, ex-bank official tells fraud trial
Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into Barbers Hill...
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program