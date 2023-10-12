Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom

Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.(Saturday Night Live / YouTube | Saturday Night Live / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pete Davidson’s love life has been a hot topic over the years, but he’s looking to shift the focus to his mom’s search for love.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said his mother will be in the audience when he hosts the season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former “SNL” cast member said he’s hopeful to find his mom a date, adding that “she’s a good catch.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This will be the standup comedian’s first time hosting “SNL” after he was a cast member for eight seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in central Iowa arrested a student after reports of a possible school threat.
Central Iowa police arrest student after alleged school threat
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties
Brett Little
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention...
Ex-IRS contractor pleads guilty to leaking tax return information of Trump, other wealthy Americans
FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine