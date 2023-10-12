How to get help Mental Health help in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - In a mental health crisis, there’s help no matter where you are.

UnityPoint Health operates a mobile crisis unit to come to anyone in an 18-county area. They are dispatched when someone calls the national 988 suicide and crisis hotline, and operators believe support is needed.

Cynthia Steidl Bishop, who runs the program, says, “Our team assesses what’s going on with that person. We provide support we provide referrals if they need it or if they need to be transported to the hospital we can do that as well.”

Bishop says there are benefits to meeting people where they are.

“You know, when people are in crisis, they oftentimes don’t know who to call or where to go, and so they can call 988. They can get in service immediately and they can get people to respond to them at any time of day,” Bishop said.

Even if you don’t live in the 18 counties the Eyerly Ball mobile crisis unit serves, other regions might have such units - but anyone can dial 988 for help.

For veterans experiencing a crisis, they can call 988 too, but once they do, press number one.

Lori Reynolds with the VA Hospital in Des Moines said, “You’ll never get an answering machine when you call the veteran crisis line and you remember to press one and so then you get to talk to someone who’s going to help you problem solve and maybe safety plan come up with how to get through the rest of the evening.”

Reynolds says the Veterans’ Crisis Line isn’t just for vets.

“So the crisis line, the Veteran Crisis Line portion of 988 is for veterans, active military so our service members and their families and anybody that might be working with any of those folks that I just mentioned.”

Reynolds says calling the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 has added benefits for veterans. They’ll get service from the Suicide Prevention Team at the hotline, but also through the VA.

