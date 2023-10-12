Iowa Dept. of Education approves nearly 19,000 student education savings accounts before deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Education announced that they approved 18,893 Students First education savings accounts (ESAs) before the September 30th program close date.

The Department says that 5,927 applications were denied based on not meeting residency or household income requirements. Another 4,792 were closed if they were duplicate applications or if the applicant withdrew them.

A breakdown of approved applications are listed by county as follows:

Counties with 1,000+: Sioux, 1,200; Scott, 1,309; Linn, 1,344; and Polk 3,179.

Counties with 500-999 : Dallas, 508; Johnson, 585; Dubuque, 892; Woodbury, 930; and Black Hawk, 955.

Counties with 300-499: Marion, 300; Cerro Gordo, 354; Webster, 372; Pottawattamie, 403; Plymouth, 415; and Carroll, 438.

Counties with 200-299: Lee, 212; Clinton, 228; Marshall, 231; O’Brien, 257; and Delaware, 284.

Counties with 100-199: Allamakee, 113; Story, 113; Jones, 114; Jefferson, 115; Wapello, 115; Floyd, 116; Bremer, 118; Washington, 142; Clay, 143; Jasper, 144; Jackson, 148; Crawford, 154; Buena Vista, 154; Des Moines, 156; Muscatine, 160; Winneshiek, 168; Boone, 176; Kossuth, 184; Mahaska, 191; Lyon, 198; and Warren, 199.

Counties with 50-99: Hamilton, 50; Union, 51; Poweshiek, 55; Iowa, 66; Benton, 71; Palo Alto, 75; Humboldt, 83; Howard, 89; Buchanan, 99.

Counties with 25-49: Clayton, 25; Franklin, 26; Butler 27; Winnebago, 27; Sac, 29; Calhoun, 30; Madison, 35; Fayette, 37; Pocahontas, 43; Chickasaw, 46; Page, 49; and Shelby, 49.

Counties with 1-24: Emmet, 1; Cass, 1; Clarke, 2; Montgomery, 2; Monroe, 2; Wayne, 2; Fremont, 2; Mitchell, 3; Guthrie, 3; Appanoose, 3; Taylor, 4; Van Buren, 4; Adams, 5; Tama, 7; Wright, 7; Davis, 7; Audubon, 7; Lucas, 7; Keokuk, 8; Worth, 8; Greene, 9; Harrison, 10; Dickinson, 12; Monona, 13; Ida, 14; Adair, 15; Cherokee, 17; Hardin, 17; Osceola, 18; Henry, 18; Mills, 21; Grundy, 21; Hancock, 22; and Cedar, 22.

Counties with no approved applications: Decatur, Louisa, and Ringgold.

Officials say that ESA accounts for applicants who did not meet the deadline are closed for the school year and the funds will remain in the state’s general fund.

