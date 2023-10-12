Iowa Dept. of Education approves nearly 19,000 student education savings accounts before deadline

On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Education announced that they approved 18,893 Students...
On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Education announced that they approved 18,893 Students First education savings accounts (ESAs) before the September 30th program close date.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Education announced that they approved 18,893 Students First education savings accounts (ESAs) before the September 30th program close date.

The Department says that 5,927 applications were denied based on not meeting residency or household income requirements. Another 4,792 were closed if they were duplicate applications or if the applicant withdrew them.

A breakdown of approved applications are listed by county as follows:

  • Counties with 1,000+: Sioux, 1,200; Scott, 1,309; Linn, 1,344; and Polk 3,179.
  • Counties with 500-999: Dallas, 508; Johnson, 585; Dubuque, 892; Woodbury, 930; and Black Hawk, 955.
  • Counties with 300-499: Marion, 300; Cerro Gordo, 354; Webster, 372; Pottawattamie, 403; Plymouth, 415; and Carroll, 438.
  • Counties with 200-299: Lee, 212; Clinton, 228; Marshall, 231; O’Brien, 257; and Delaware, 284.
  • Counties with 100-199: Allamakee, 113; Story, 113; Jones, 114; Jefferson, 115; Wapello, 115; Floyd, 116; Bremer, 118; Washington, 142; Clay, 143; Jasper, 144; Jackson, 148; Crawford, 154; Buena Vista, 154; Des Moines, 156; Muscatine, 160; Winneshiek, 168; Boone, 176; Kossuth, 184; Mahaska, 191; Lyon, 198; and Warren, 199.
  • Counties with 50-99: Hamilton, 50; Union, 51; Poweshiek, 55; Iowa, 66; Benton, 71; Palo Alto, 75; Humboldt, 83; Howard, 89; Buchanan, 99.
  • Counties with 25-49: Clayton, 25; Franklin, 26; Butler 27; Winnebago, 27; Sac, 29; Calhoun, 30; Madison, 35; Fayette, 37; Pocahontas, 43; Chickasaw, 46; Page, 49; and Shelby, 49.
  • Counties with 1-24: Emmet, 1; Cass, 1; Clarke, 2; Montgomery, 2; Monroe, 2; Wayne, 2; Fremont, 2; Mitchell, 3; Guthrie, 3; Appanoose, 3; Taylor, 4; Van Buren, 4; Adams, 5; Tama, 7; Wright, 7; Davis, 7; Audubon, 7; Lucas, 7; Keokuk, 8; Worth, 8; Greene, 9; Harrison, 10; Dickinson, 12; Monona, 13; Ida, 14; Adair, 15; Cherokee, 17; Hardin, 17; Osceola, 18; Henry, 18; Mills, 21; Grundy, 21; Hancock, 22; and Cedar, 22.
  • Counties with no approved applications: Decatur, Louisa, and Ringgold.

Officials say that ESA accounts for applicants who did not meet the deadline are closed for the school year and the funds will remain in the state’s general fund.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in central Iowa arrested a student after reports of a possible school threat.
Central Iowa police arrest student after alleged school threat
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties
Brett Little
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Wisconsin's linebackers Leo Chenal (5) and Nick Herbig (19), and safety Scott Nelson (9), wrap...
Iowa-Wisconsin matchup could go a long way toward determining the Big Ten West Division race
A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the sheriff's...
Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin
A Boone County family says they're grateful to all members of the Sheriff's department after a...
Boone County Sheriff’s K9 helps rescue man
A Boone County family says they're grateful to all members of the Sheriff's department after a...
Boone County Sheriff's K9 helps rescue man